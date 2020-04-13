McLean County just 1 shy of 80 total positive cases; officials say case count may peak soon

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Health officials reported on Monday there are two new cases, bringing the total to 79 total positive cases in the area. Of those 25 are in self isolation and 5 are being hospitalized, 1 is in the ICU.

McLean County Health Administrator, Jessica McKnight noted so far 46 people have recovered, and says the case count in McLean County should start to peak soon.

“We’re watching our new cases everyday and our total case amount,” said McKnight. “I think we may be a week behind places like Chicago, that saw cases a little earlier than us, but we are definitely probably within a week of our peak.”

McKnight went on to say, in order for the case count to peak it is important for you to continue social distancing and self-isolation.