McLean County Justice Committee discusses COVID-19 cases at the county jail

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Justice Committee held its monthly meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, several residents sent in complaints about the McLean County Jail not allowing free remote video visitation service provided by ICSolutions, and some inmates being held in the jail pre-trial with COVID-19 spreading among the inmates and staff.

The McLean County Jail currently has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Three inmates, and two staff members.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said correctional staff and medical staff have done an excellent job controlling the outbreak.

“Anything we can do to stem this we are doing,” Sandage said.

A company will be coming in to sanitize McLean County jail facilities.

Sandage said the visitors center is currently open, in-person video visitation has been available since June 1 with no restrictions.

All Public comments will be added to the meeting minutes.

