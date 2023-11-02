MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced that one of its K9s has retired on Thursday.

According to the agency’s Facebook post, the seven-year-old certified trailing K9 Kona is retiring due to her developing arthritis in her elbow, and no longer being able to work without pain.

The post states: “As handlers, we have an obligation to make sure that our partners are given the best care possible, and sometimes that means we have to end their working career a bit sooner than we had hoped.”

The post also states that Kona will enjoy all the comforts of retirement.

Her handler is Rob Glinka.