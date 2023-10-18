MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Regional Planning Commission (MCRPC) announced Monday that it’s conducting an anonymous housing needs survey.

According to an MCRPC news release, the results of the survey will be used to propose strategies for the recovery of the McLean County housing sector from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our goal is to get feedback from as many McLean County residents and workers as we can,” said Raymond Lai, Executive Director at McLean County Regional Planning Commission. “We’re asking businesses, organizations, and other partners to help us widely distribute this important survey.”

The survey is part of the public engagement effort of the state-funded Regional Housing Recovery Plan and is being worked on with the help of a consultant.

Survey responses will be accepted through Nov. 27, 2023. Only one survey should be filled out per household.

The survey can be taken here, or paper copies can be filled out at public libraries or the MCRPC office located at 115 E. Washington Street M103, Bloomington.