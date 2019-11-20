NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal Police Department and McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office are holding a presser regarding the return of the verdict in the Cynthia Baker case.

Baker, 42, of Normal, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Rica Rountree. She was also found guilty of three counts of domestic battery, one count of endangering the life of a child, and one count of aggravated battery.

Jurors deliberated for around five hours for two days. Prosecutors said Baker kicked Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her back in January of this year. Additionally, the girl’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse.

The press conference is being held at Uptown Station in Normal.

Watch the full press conference below:

LIVE: Normal Police and the McLean County State's Attorney’s Office speak on Cynthia Baker trial https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/local-news/mclean-county-law-enforcement-speak-on-cynthia-baker-case/ Posted by WMBD on Wednesday, November 20, 2019