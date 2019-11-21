McLean County leaders approve $101.9 million budget

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders in McLean County are looking to spend more money on roads and behavioral health services, but you may not have to pay more in taxes.​​​​​​​

This week the county board approved the 2020 budget, and although the plan marks a more than 5% increase over the current budget, members say the tax rate should remain the same.

The added funds will cover road improvements, maintenance and construction projects. The budget also includes around $600,000 in additional spending for behavioral health services.

This comes at a time when leaders are hoping to open the mental health triage center as early as January.

The county’s non-union employees will receive a close to 2% pay raise, and because of the added money toward behavioral health, roughly 10 new full-time employees will be hired to work on improving mental health services.