McLean County leaders approve $101.9 million budget

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders in McLean County are looking to spend more money on roads and behavioral health services, but you may not have to pay more in taxes.
This week the county board approved the 2020 budget, and although the plan marks a more than 5% increase over the current budget, members say the tax rate should remain the same.
The added funds will cover road improvements, maintenance and construction projects. The budget also includes around $600,000 in additional spending for behavioral health services.
This comes at a time when leaders are hoping to open the mental health triage center as early as January.
The county’s non-union employees will receive a close to 2% pay raise, and because of the added money toward behavioral health, roughly 10 new full-time employees will be hired to work on improving mental health services.