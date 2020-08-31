McLean County leaders working to protect college students from COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued two new executive orders set to expire Sept. 2.

This comes after more than 600 new cases in the county during the last week of August. Both of these orders directly impact the student body at Illinois State University.

Both Bloomington and Normal’s mayors said they are doing whatever it takes with college students in mind.

“This is for their own health and safety, we are trying to keep people from getting sick,” said Koos.

“We are trying to slow down the transmission of the COVID virus. It’s in their best interest to do that. And I know it’s hard for them because they’re, this is a very social time in their lives, I understand that.”

“In both communities, we are standing shoulder to shoulder with this issue, trying to do the very same kinds of things,” said Renner.

“In this situation, it may be that Bloomington ultimately goes in a similar direction, but our situations are not identical. We have a university with 1,500 students, not a university with 20,000.”

Mayor Tari Renner said there’s not a special meeting scheduled to adopt Mayor Koos’ emergency powers.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected