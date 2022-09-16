MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean county sheriff’s office is looking to hire several new corrections officers by the end of the year.

Currently, the department is short 13 officers within the jail. With minimum staffing requirements, many in corrections are working four to eight hours overtime.

According to McLean County Jail Superintendent Diane Hughes, guards have either retired, quit during covid, or transitioned into patrol officers.

She also said they’re not seeing as many applicants as in the past.

“It’s a challenging job, but no two days are the same; you get to learn a lot of diversity, a lot of skills to communicate with people, de-escalate situations,” Hughes said.

She said it’s a good way to start in law enforcement. Applicants must be 20 years old when they apply and need at least a high school education.

Those interested can apply online.