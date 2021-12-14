McLean County looks to name Cassy Taylor as next administrator

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Mclean County board leaders are one step closer to finding a new administrator.

Monday night, the executive committee of the board voted 8-0 to approve a contract that would name interim county administrator, Cassy Taylor, as the permanent person to fill the role.

Taylor has worked in county government for two decades and has spent the last six in McLean County. She’s been serving in the role since June after the former county administrator left for a different job in Colorado.

Vice-Chairman of the board, Jim Soeldner, said the decision to name Taylor to the role was a no-brainer.

“She’s done a good job. She’s had a lot on her plate, you know, with COVID then the flooding that we had, the redistricting. So many things, and she’s proven to us that she can handle it,” Soeldner said.

The full county board will vote to approve the contract at Thursday night’s monthly board meeting. If approved, Taylor would make $150,000 annually along with other incentives.