McLean County man arrested after baby transported to Children’s Hospital of Illinois with critical injuries

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A 27-year-old Bloomington man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 5-month-old’s critical injuries.

Police responded to Willedrob Road in Bloomington Tuesday on a call of an unresponsive baby. First responders took the child to OSF St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington, and later to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. Police say the baby is in critical condition.

Two days later, Bloomington Police arrested 27-year-old Jordan Powe. Friday, the McLean County State’s Attorney charged Powe with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child under 13 years old that caused a permanent disability. His bond is set at $400,000.

Anyone with information can contact Bloomington Police Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call McLean County Crime Stopeers at (309) 828-1111.