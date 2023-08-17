BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County man faces charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with a three-vehicle crash last winter that left one woman dead.

William G. Morris, 21, appeared in McLean County Circuit Court on Thursday and had his bond set at $100,000 in connection with the Dec. 2, 2022, crash that involved two cars and a semi-tractor trailer on Rivian Motorway and College Avenue.

Killed was 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones of Bloomington who was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.

If convicted of all counts, Morris faces up to five years in prison.

