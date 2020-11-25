McLean County man starts fundraiser to help local veterans overseas

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County man is trying to make sure local veterans get shown appreciation for the holidays.

Every year Jared Gahm collects items and money from the community, and puts it toward creating a care package to send to local military-men overseas. He’s a personal trainer, and says the idea started five years ago when a couple of his clients were deployed during the holidays.

He asked them for a wish list, and with the help of the community unknowingly started an annual fundraiser, that to date has helped 10 vets by raising about $5,000.

“The biggest shock to me actually was honey,” said Gahm. “They use that a lot to trade with the locals for information. Last year a guy gave some honey to a young boy, and he actually told my buddy where there were some bombs on the road. So just some packets of honey saved one of my guy’s lives.”

In addition to honey, and money, he’s got a number of items that he’s asking the community to donate.

His goal is to raise $3,000 to donate care packages to six local veterans. If you are interested in helping out message him on Facebook or Email him.