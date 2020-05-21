McLean County may create its own COVID-19 testing site

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials say they’re going to create a new mobile testing site, this after lawmakers announced the current one is about to move to Peoria.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says the site was not reaching as many people as it could’ve. He says the McLean County site was only averaging 26 people a day.

Since then health officials say they have seen significantly more people and they are currently working with community partners to bring another.

However, no location or timetable has been decided on.