BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History will be closed until further notice after at least three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The museum closed early Tuesday, a day on which they usually stay open late with free admission.

This sudden change was due to staffing, after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Other staff members were exposed and may test positive in the future.

The museum made the decision to close to prevent any risk to museum visitors or volunteers. They will announce the reopening of the Museum of History as soon as it is safe.

For more information, contact Executive Director Julie Emig at jemig@mchistory.org or (309) 827-0428.