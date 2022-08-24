BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History will reopen Monday, Aug. 29 after a temporary shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The museum has been closed since Aug. 16 to allow time for staff to quarantine and for the building to be sanitized.

While the museum does not open until Monday, the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center & Gift Shop will be open during the farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information about what the McLean County Museum of History has to offer, visit their website.

For more information, contact Executive Director Julie Emig at jemig@mchistory.org or (309) 827-0428.