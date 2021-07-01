McLean County Museum of History to showcase a part of Illinois history with free admission on Independence Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Admission to the McLean County Museum of History will be free on July 5 to celebrate Independence Day.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all exhibit galleries will be open as well as the visitor’s center.

The museum’s rotunda will feature a replica regimental flag for the 33rd Illinois Infantry Regiment.

According to a press release, “the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment was raised by Charles Hovey, the first president of Illinois State Normal University, during the summer of 1861. Also known as the ‘Teacher’s Regiment,’ the regiment consisted mostly of students, faculty, and administrators of the University. Joseph W. Fifer, the 19th Governor of Illinois, was a member of this regiment. The regimental flag is on loan from the Jo Ann Rayfield Archives at Illinois State University.”

More information on the museum and its exhibits can be found on the website.