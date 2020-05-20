McLean County Museum offering free masks to the community

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History is taking a unique approach to providing free protective gear.

The staff there are hanging masks outside the museum to promote health and safety.

They call it the face mask fence, and anyone who needs one can take one. The masks are generously donated by Bloomington-Normal community members.

“As soon as we announced that we were doing this within hours the fence is just emptied,” said Director of Education at the museum Candace Summers. “We know there is such a great need for the everyday people in out community to have access to masks to flatten the curve and slow the spread.”

The museum asks that you take one mask per person in order to make sure everyone in need gets one and if you take one, be sure to wash your new mask before wearing it.

Summers said masks will be replenished over time as supplies allow.

“The need is real, and even though you are seeing disposable masks in stores, some people can’t afford that,” said Summers. “They have to make the choice between food on the table and buying disposable masks, and at least these masks are washable so you can reuse them.”

If you would like to donate masks, the museum has donation bins in front of the museum every Tuesday and Thursday. They ask that you email the museum first at education@mchistory.org, before donating.