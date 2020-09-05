McLean County nears 2,500 COVID-19 cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — As the county reaches nearly 2,500 COVID-19 cases Saturday, McLean County Health Department reported 187 new cases.

Saturday’s update puts the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 2,499 with 17 deaths. Currently, 1,248 people are at home isolating, six people are hospitalized. Two of them are in ICU.

Over 51,9000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity continues to increase and is at 11.7%.

