McLean County now reporting more than 70 cases of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 6 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 75.

Officials said that of the 75 cases, 29 people are isolating at home and four are hospitalized. 40 people have fully recovered. There have not been any additional deaths, other than the two reported.

The COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds remains open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and has loosened the criteria to include more than just essential workers.

