McLean County offers mobile clinic at Hudson Fire Department

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fighting COVID-19 outside of city limits; health officials in McLean County are now delivering the vaccine to rural areas for easier access.

Friday, April 9, the health department hosted a mobile targeted vaccination clinic in Hudson at the local fire department.

Friday’s mobile clinic in Hudson was the first of many vaccination clinics that will take place outside of Bloomington-Normal. The mobile clinics are part of an effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

400 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccines were administered. McLean County Health Department Public Affairs Coordinator Marianne Manko said the health department and the National Guard are bringing vaccines to specific areas.

“McLean County is the largest county as far as sq. miles and we have a lot of sq. miles to go and it’s difficult for people with mobility problems to be able to get into Grossinger Motors Arena,” Manko said.

Friday’s clinic offered locals a minute drive down the street, or a quick walk to get the shot.

“This makes it convenient for location, and also means they don’t have to return for a second dose,” Manko said.

When signing up online, people can select from the one dose shot or two-dose shots, but many in Hudson are glad to be one and done. Julia Cresci said she encourages others to get the shot so the pandemic can end.

“I think the risks of having COVID are much higher than the risks of taking the vaccination and I just don’t want to get sick,” Cresci said.

Gayle Nauman-Cole, a former nurse, said after doing her own research, she decided on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I felt like the Johnson & Johnson was more like the Flu vaccine,” Nauman-Cole said.

Cresci a school teacher said she got the shot to protect her students and 90-year-old mother.

“She does not feel comfortable until all of her kids and grandkids are vaccinated. She’s been vaccinated and I’m one of the last ones. This isn’t just about me, it’s about other people,” Cresci said.

Manko said the county plans on doing more mobile vaccination sites throughout the county in Colfax, Heyworth, Le Roy so people have convenient access closer to home.