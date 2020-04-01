McLean County officials announce two new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday McLean County health officials said two more people tested positive for the virus. A male and a female both in their 60’s.

At this time officials say they do not know if the two are at home or in the hospital, but say they will try to get that information out to us later this week.

“COVID-19 is here it is in our community,” said McLean County Administrator, Jessica McKnight. “Those measures like, staying home whenever you can, washing your hands, social distancing, those are very important, because you could be spreading it to someone else, or you could be getting it from someone. (I would tell the community) Just assume that everyone could have COVID-19.

McLean County now has 20 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.