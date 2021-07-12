McLean County officials assess damages with help from Team Rubicon

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Over in the Twin Cities, damage assessments continued Monday, nearly two and a half weeks after flash flooding in McLean County.

McLean County’s Emergency Management Agency sent teams of volunteers from all over the region door-to-door in hopes of getting relief from the federal government.

Monday was the final day of storm damage assessment in McLean County following flooding from June 25-27. County EMA acting director Cathy Beck said they’ve been able to cover all affected areas thanks to the non-profit group, Team Rubicon.

The team is made up of a group of veterans who took time off from their jobs to assess damages. Team Rubicon Peoria City Admin Lucy Loftus said the group normally removes debris but has done it all in its existence.

“Mostly what unites us is the wish to serve in our communities and do good when we can,” Loftus said.

Team Rubicon and McLean County’s EMA use mapping technology to cover the most affected areas of the county. Lieutenant Chad Witkowski said it’s helped expedite the process.

“We sent teams out there, and they go door-to-door. Knowing we only have a certain amount of time and to get a resource center set up, we need to get that data as fast as possible,” Witkowski said.

In official EMA gear, the volunteers go out rain or shine to get an accurate assessment of the damage in hopes of meeting the $20 million thresh hold needed to be eligible for assistance.

Tyler Icenogle, a volunteer with Team Rubicon, said teams work 12-16 hour days in hopes of meeting the end goal.

“It’s not always easy for people to do the self-reporting, or [they] may not know that exists or have access to internet to do so. So going door-to-door has really helped individuals to report any damage done to their homes,” Icenogle said.

Icenogle, an active-duty airmen in the Illinois National Guard, came from Peoria, while others came from much further to assist in the mutual aid.

“We’ve got guys on this operation specifically from Kansas City, Des Moines, Wisconsin, and all over the place. We all are like-minded enough to work together, having never met each other before in order to get that goal accomplished,” Icenogle said.

The McLean County EMA continues to take online self-assessments of damage, but it’s too soon to say what assistance, if any, it will receive.

The EMA is holding a resource event this weekend at Bloomington Junior High School. It offers clothing, food, insurance, and other needs of community members.