McLean County officials exploring hiring a new phone company

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — McLean County could explore finding a new phone company next year. This after Emergency Communication Director Tony Cannon confronted the County Board stating Frontier communications has caused repeat problems for the county’s 911 system.

Cannon says Frontier had to re-route 911 calls to the county’s non-emergency lines, at least twice this year, because static made calls nearly inaudible. The problem with that is the non-emergency lines can’t trace a caller’s location.

Cannon told WMBD his main concern is the company hasn’t shown an after action, in which it determines what the problem was and exactly how it plans to fix it. After presenting this to the County Board, Cannon said he will recommend the county switch phone companies in 2020.

In a statement to WMBD, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Frontier, Javier Mendoza said “Frontier has a team dedicated to 9-1-1 services that immediately acted to assess and troubleshoot the problems.” The statement went on to say “All services are fully restored, tested with each affected 9-1-1 center, and have continued uninterrupted since the previous incidents.”