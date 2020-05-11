McLean County officials will look at violations of governor’s orders on ‘case-by-case’ basis without prejudgment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County law enforcement will look at violations of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order on a case-by-case basis without judgment, the county sheriff and state’s attorney said Monday.

While not following suit with the Woodford County state’s attorney’s decision to not prosecute violators at a county level, McLean County state’s attorney Don Knapp said he has not yet filed charges related to the governor’s orders concerning COVID-19 and that a violation of the order itself does not equate to a violation of Illinois Criminal Code of 2012. Sheriff Jon Sandage agreed with this sentiment.

However, the two said they cannot ignore the community’s reports of others violating the order, and they “will prioritize those calls appropriately.”

The joint press release the two sent out Monday can be read below: