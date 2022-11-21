MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in McLean County joined together to express condolences to the victims and their families of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

The shooting took place Saturday night, killing five and injuring at least 15 others.

“It was a horrible tragedy and it was totally avoidable,” said Lead Volunteer Coordinator for Moms Demand Action Donna Walley.

Jan Lancaster has owned The Bistro, an LGBTQIA establishment in Bloomington for 30 years. She reached out to Club Q to offer her condolences and identifies her establishment as a safe haven.

“I am concerned. I am worried. But I think that you cannot go and hide and you can’t remain silent. So, we’re moving forward,” Lancaster said.

Hope Church is a queer-inclusive church in Bloomington. The pastor said they face the fear that an attack can happen when they gather for worship.

“We have not been without threat at our front door. Being a church that is inclusive, we get regular communication about the ways in which we should not exist,” said Reverend Dr. Jennie Edwards Bertrand.

The Prairie Pride Coalition offers resources and support for those in the LGBTQIA Community. However, board member Bruce Lang believes gun violence is more than a LGBTQIA issue.

“It seems like there are politicians in our country who care more about gun rights than the lives of people and children, regardless of how their sexual orientation is. So, I don’t think it’s just a gay issue,” Lang said.

Groups like the McLean County Moms Demand Action are working to get stronger gun ownership regulations so tragedies like what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs or Pulse in Orlando do not happen again.

“We don’t have to live like this and our loved ones should not die like this,” said Walley.