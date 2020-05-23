McLean County passes 200 total COVID-19 cases, one new death reported

Bloomington, Ill. — Another person has died from COVID-19 at a long term care facility in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department reports Saturday the man was in his 80’s. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website there are 45 cases of coronavirus associated with long-term care facilities in McLean County, including six deaths.

There are now 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County. Six new cases were reported Saturday. 127 people diagnosed have already recovered.