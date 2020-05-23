Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

McLean County passes 200 total COVID-19 cases, one new death reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bloomington, Ill. — Another person has died from COVID-19 at a long term care facility in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department reports Saturday the man was in his 80’s. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website there are 45 cases of coronavirus associated with long-term care facilities in McLean County, including six deaths.

There are now 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County. Six new cases were reported Saturday. 127 people diagnosed have already recovered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News