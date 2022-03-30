BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In the twin cities, the public is being asked for input about the area’s transportation infrastructure.

The McLean county regional planning commission is putting together its long-term plan, something they do every five years.

The survey takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, and its purpose is to help shape policies related to transportation in Bloomington, Normal, and McLean County.

“We get a picture of how people are using the system and then what they have to say about it,” said Jennifer Sicks, Senior Transportation Planner.

It’s part of the McLean county regional planning commission’s long-term transportation plan. It asks if people get around town by bus, air or car.

It also asks if they walk or ride bikes and what could be improved upon each mode, and what they value in transportation.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure anyone in Bloomington-Normal or McLean County can get to where they need to go in a matter that’s accessible to them and without barriers to access,” Sicks said.

Sicks said it helps gauge what projects should be invested in.

“It’s important to have some sense of how the public feels about it; whether or not they think the system is responsive to their needs and lets them get where they need to go without imposing barriers on them,” Sicks said.

Kevin Kothe, the Bloomington Public Works Director, said it also helps secure federal and state funds for projects.

“A lot of major road and trail investments take years to plan out, and this is just one of those planning tools to plan out future investments,” Kothe said.

The survey is open now and will be available to take until June 30th.

Hard copies of the survey can be picked up at the libraries in Bloomington or Normal.