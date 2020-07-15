McLean County praised for having community members recycle almost half of deposited waste

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — More and more McLean County community members are recycling, and county leaders say they hope the trend continues.

In a 7-year study conducted by the Ecology Action Center, numbers show there has been a decrease in the amount of total waste generated, and an increase in the amount of recycled material collected.

Meaning of the waste generated in McLean County, 46% of it is being recycled.

“We want to see 50% of our waste being recycled instead of landfilled,” said Executive Director of the Ecology Action Center, Michael Brown. “We are only about 5-6 percentage points away from that goal. Hopefully in the next several years here, we will be recycling more waste than we landfill.”

He says the next step for the county is to learn how to recycle smarter.

For information on what you can or can’t recycle visit their website.