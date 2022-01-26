McLean County ranked 8th fastest growing county in state of Illinois according to Stacker

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Mclean County is now the eighth fastest growing county in Illinois according to data site “Stacker.”

The cite uses census data from 2010 to 2020 showing a 2.5% increase in the county’s population.

In the 10 years from 2010-2020, the county saw a net growth of nearly 4,500 new people. It’s a trend many in the area believe is going to continue.

It’s a trend Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban said he’s keeping an eye on.

“Whenever a company such as Rivian or even Ferrero’s recent announcement it does add not only jobs but what follows is the population,” Hoban said.

Hoban said he also believes many people returned to the area during the pandemic as many jobs went remote or hybrid.

Hoban said the area’s overall low cost of living and location are key indicators in bringing people back from other areas.

“If you do the comparisons to the major metros, we’re about half the cost living as Chicago; so if you can make that Chicago salary yet live in Bloomington-Normal and still have access via the rail, it’s kind of a win-win,” Hoban said.

More people moving into the area means fewer houses on the market. BJ Armstrong, a realtor at Keller Williams Revolution, said the number of available homes has dropped significantly in the last two years.

“So 642 homes for sale down to 175, that’s 0.8–less than one month of inventory in this market,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said now the trick is keeping up with the high demand leading to an increase in new home construction.

“It’s all coming, costs are a little bit prohibitive still and with the foresight that the demand is going to be there, I think you’ll see developers step up in 2022 like you haven’t seen in Bloomington in probably 20 years,” Armstrong said.

While overall Illinois lost people in the recent census, State Rep. Dan Brady says it’s encouraging to see investments from Rivian and Ferrero attract people to the area.