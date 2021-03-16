McLean County Regional Planning Commission looking for community help to reduce traffic accidents

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On average, more than 12 people a year have been killed in traffic accidents around the Twin-Cities since 2005.

That’s why the McLean County Regional Planning Commission (MCRPC) is asking the community for help to eliminate fatalities and life-changing injuries from McLean County’s transportation system by 2030.

The commission is hosting three virtual open forums, where residents can provide feedback to the “Go: Safe McLean County” action plan, created by MCRPC.

MCRPC Executive Director Raymond Lai said the forums help the commission get an understanding of what residents expect.

“Transportation affects everybody, whether you’re driving, whether you’re walking, whether you’re riding bicycles, it affects everybody, so it’s important for McLean County,” Lai said.

The three open forums will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:00 P.M., and Wednesday, March 24th at 8:00 A.M.

Information on the meetings, as well as the “Go:Safe McLean County” action plan can be found here.