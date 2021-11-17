McLean County report 76 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 76 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 24,070.

In McLean County, there are currently 472 individuals isolating, while 23,292 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 23 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 283.

About 209,526 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.