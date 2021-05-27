McLean County reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,338.
At this time, 140 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 17,949 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 348,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through May 26.
Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 85% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 15.
There have been 228 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.