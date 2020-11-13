McLean County reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 6,216.

McLean County Health Department has reported 968 new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days. A total of 1,378 probable and confirmed cases have been added to the cumulative total.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning Nov. 6, and going forward, IDPH and the McLean County Health Department are reporting confirmed cases and probable cases combined

At this time, 1,353 individuals are isolating at home, nine are hospitalized and zero residents are currently in Intensive Care due to COVID. Additionally, 4,811 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

A female in her 90s associated with a long-term care facility is the 43rd COVID-related death in McLean County.

More than 115,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.6% through 11/12/2020.

The health department warns it is important to remember that these number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for treatment and care. The local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county.