McLean County reporting 144 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 13

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 144 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Aug. 13.

This brings the total confirmed McLean County COVID-19 cases to 19,527.

381 individuals are currently confined to their homes, while 18,892 have been released from isolation and are considered to be recovered.

More than 407,900 tests have cumulated a positivity rate of 4.8%, with the seven-day rolling positivity rate at 4.1% through Aug. 15.

Twelve cases of COVID-19 are currently reported in McLean County, but this number does not represent all patients hospitalized for this illness or for other treatments. There have been 21 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in McLean County hospitals.

As of Aug. 14, there were 242 COVID-related deaths in McLean County, which is experiencing high community transmission as reflected in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (177.24 per 100,000).

McLean County has administered 176,643 doses of all COVID-19 vaccines, and 51.06% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Among Illinois residents, 51.97% are fully immunized.

The McLean County Health Department recommends the public follow the CDC guidelines for masking in public indoor settings to help control the spread of the virus.

Those interested in a list of all COVID-19 vaccine clinics should click here.