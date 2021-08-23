McLean County reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 20. This brings the total number of probable and confirmed cases to 19,951.

At this time, 454 individuals are isolating at home, while 19,233 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 418,900 tests have resulted as a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8% with the rolling seven-day positivity rate at 4.1% through Aug. 22.

Currently, 40 patients are hospitalized at McLean County hospitals, and 22 of them are McLean County residents. There have been 242 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (225.95 per 100,000) as of Saturday, Aug. 21.

For a list of all vaccine clinics in the area, click here.