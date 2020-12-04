McLean County reporting 167 new cases, nearly 1,000 new cases in a single week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 167 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 9,074.

Since last Friday, 961 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

At this time 1,192 individuals are isolating at home. An additional 7,804 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 146,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.9% through Dec. 3.

Twenty McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use and 93% of total beds in use.

There have been 58 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.