McLean County reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,184.

At this time, 212 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,722 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 340,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.1% through May 18.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 26.

There have been 227 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 136,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.