McLean County reporting 240 new cases of COVID-19 overnight

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 240 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 28,230.

At this time, 1,272 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 26,626 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 32 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 43.

There have been 300 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 675,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.1% through Dec. 22.