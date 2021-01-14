McLean County reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department has reported an additional 32 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total in the county to 12,829.

At this time 854 individuals are isolating at home and 11,820 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 192,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.8% through Jan. 13.

Due to COVID-19, 21 McLean County residents have been hospitalized.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use, and 38 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

“COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death,” a press release stated.

There have been 134 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.