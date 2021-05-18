McLean County reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WBMD) — McLean County has administered 136,466 vaccine doses, officials announced Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has released a vaccine-tracking dashboard.

In addition, the county reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,164.

At this time, 218 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,697 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 339,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3% through May 12.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 25.

There have been 227 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.