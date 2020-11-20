McLean County reporting 48th COVID-19 related death, 94% of ICU beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 7,352.

The McLean County Health Department has been notified of the 48th COVID-related death, a male in his 80s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

At this time 1,369 individuals are isolating at home and 5,920 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 127,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10% through Thursday, Nov. 19.

There are currently more than 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19 (19% of occupied ICU beds and 20% of overall beds). The hospitals are reporting 94% of ICU beds in use and 91% of total beds in use.

Since last Friday, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.