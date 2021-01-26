McLean County reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,604.

At this time 500 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 12,934 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 209,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.1% through Jan. 25.

Twenty-four McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use, and 17 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death. There have been 146 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.