McLean County reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19, 92% total hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,711.

Currently, 892 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 11,654 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 190,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9% through Jan. 11.

Due to COVID-19, 34 McLean County residents are hospitalized.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use, and 43 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19.

There have been 131 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.