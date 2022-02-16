MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 77 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Wednesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 48,643.

There are 21 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 19 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 98% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 882,700 tests have resulted in a 5.5% positivity rate, with a 2.5% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 556 individuals isolated at home, while 47,716 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total number of McLean County deaths at 350.

About 264,593 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.