McLean County reporting 9 additional deaths, 84 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 11,355.

At this time 958 individuals are isolating at home and 10,271 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Nine additional COVID-related deaths were reported in McLean County including two females in their 80s, two females in their 90s and one male in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as two females in their 70s, one male in his 70s, and one male in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 97 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County with 32 so far in the month of December, surpassing the previous high of 25 in November.

More than 175,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.8% through Dec. 28.

Due to Covid-19, 29 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use, and 64 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.