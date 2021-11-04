McLean County reporting 90% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,346.
At this time, 217 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 22,837 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Currently, 14 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use.
The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 11.
There have been 278 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional deaths reported: one female in her 80s and one male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care.
More than 565,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.0% through Nov. 3.