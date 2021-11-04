McLean County reporting 90% of hospital beds in use

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,346.

At this time, 217 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 22,837 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 14 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 11.

There have been 278 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional deaths reported: one female in her 80s and one male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care.

More than 565,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.0% through Nov. 3.