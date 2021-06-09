McLean County reporting 93% of hospital beds in use, 3 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –The McLean County Health Department is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing our total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,413.

At this time, 34 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,143 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 357,100 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 0.9% through June 8.

Currently, five McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is one.

There are 231 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 151,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.