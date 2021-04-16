McLean County reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19, 93% of hospital beds in use

Virtual town hall to be held in Spanish to discuss the science behind the vaccine, dispel myths and rumors

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 16,642.

At this time, 644 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 15,730 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Since Friday, April 9, 482 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More than 299,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through 04/15/2021.

Currently, 54 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 60.

There have been 214 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Tuesday, April 20 from 6-7 p.m., the health department will hold a virtual vaccine facts town hall in Spanish.

McLean County physicians will make themselves available to answer questions about the current COVID-19 vaccines. The goal is to discuss the science behind the vaccine, dispel myths and rumors, and assist members of the Hispanic/Latino community in overcoming any hesitancy they may have to get the vaccine.