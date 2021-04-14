McLean County reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19, 99% of hospital beds in use

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 16,476.

At this time, 567 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 15,645 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 295,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.5% through April 13.

Currently, 51 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 51.

There have been 213 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.