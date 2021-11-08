McLean County reporting more than 100 cases in last week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Nov. 5, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,509:

At this time, 289 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 22,927 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 12 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 12.

There have been 281 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional COVID-related death: one male in his 70s associated with long-term care and one male in his 80s not associated with long-term care.

More than 573,202 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.0% through Nov. 7.